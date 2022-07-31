BBB Accredited Business
Hannah: Summery Sunday before an uptick in rain this week

More heat and storms
Rain chances
Rain chances(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend wraps up a bit wetter, but the real rain chances come in during the work week.

Coastal storms will move inland earlier Sunday morning and early afternoon, but still remain scattered for the most part. Coverage will mainly be on the South Shore, but a few pop-up showers and storms can’t be ruled out on the North Shore as well.

Moisture increases substantially into the beginning of the work week. Monday storms will be more widespread, but move fairly quickly.

By Tuesday storm motion may begin to stall out more. A marginal risk for excessive rainfall is being forecast for all of Louisiana and Mississippi. The main threat is street flooding and heavy localized rainfall.

Through the week this pattern will continue, with high coverage of rainfall each day.

Afternoon forecast for Fri., July 29