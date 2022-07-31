LSU goes back into the Catholic League for latest 2023 commit

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU pulled in their second 2023 commitment from the Catholic League after St. Augustine offensive lineman, Tyree Adams, pledged his services to the Tigers.

Rummel cornerback Ashton Stamps committed to Brian Kelly on July 4th.

Adams is the 17th commit in the ‘23 class. The left tackle took the Tigers over Ole Miss, Florida, Georgia and Alabama. He measures 6′5.5″, weighing in at 281 pounds.

“The love they showed each and every day was the biggest thing,” Adams told On3. “The hometown team was it for me.”

“It was one of the hardest decisions to date for me,” he added. “LSU wound up being right for me by just it being close to home and having the potential to play early.”

On3 ranks Adams as the No. 10 offensive tackle in the country.

LSU is No. 9 overall in the 2023 class rankings according to On3.

The Tigers ‘23 class could get a major boost this upcoming Saturday. Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson announces his commitment at Catholic High. LSU is in the mix for the talented receiver.

Here’s a full list of the 2023 commits:

Tyree Adams, LT, 4-star, St. Augustine

Kaleb Jackson, RB, 4-star, Baton Rouge

Paul Mubenga, OT, 4-star, Buford, GA.

Whit Weeks, LB, 3-star, Watkinsville, GA.

Jalen Brown, WR, 5-star, Miami, FL.

Jeremiah Hughes, CB, 3-star, Las Vegas, NV.

Dashawn Womack, DL, 4-star, Baltimore, MD.

Darron Reed, DL, 4-star, Columbus, GA.

Ashton Stamps, CB, 3-star, Rummel

Joshua Mickens, edge, 4-star, Indianapolis, Indiana

Jaxon Howard, edge, 4-star, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Kyle Parker, WR, 3-star, Lovejoy, Texas

Daylen Austin, CB, 4-star, Long Beach, California

Mac Markway, TE, 4-star, St. Louis, MO.

Ryan Yaites, S, 4-star, Denton, TX.

Michael Daugherty, S, 4-star, Logansville, GA.

Trey Holly, RB, 4-star, Union Parish High School, Farmerville, LA.

