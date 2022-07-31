Nicondra: More showers and storms into the week ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While we didn’t completely escape storms over the weekend more of us stayed dry than not. That will reverse heading into the work week. Rain coverage will increase to 60 percent starting Monday through most of the week as an upper low helps trigger more rain from Gulf moisture. Increased rain coverage will lead to a bit less intense heat with highs in the upper 80s across most of the area. Tropics remain quiet with no areas of interest over the next five days.

