Second suspect wanted after attempted ambush at Hammond car wash

Mikel 'Kato' Lassare is wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder after an attempted ambush Saturday (July 30) at a Hammond car wash, authorities said.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities are seeking a second gunman wanted in connection with a violent ambush of two juveniles Saturday (July 30) at a Hammond self-serve car wash.

Mikel “Kato” Lassare, 20, is being sought on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the agency at (985) 345-6150 or the parish’s Crimestoppers tip line of (1-800) 554-5245.

TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis said Lassare’s alleged accomplice -- 19-year-old Tommie Alexander -- already is in custody on the same two counts.

Travis said Alexander and Lassare pulled into a car wash bay Saturday around 2 p.m. near Happywoods and Club Deluxe roads. Travis said both were armed, and walked to an adjacent bay to open fire upon two juveniles sitting inside a vehicle.

The juveniles’ vehicle was struck multiple times, but they were not shot themselves as they sped out of the bay trying to escape the gunfire. However, Travis said one of the juveniles sustained injuries as they became “involved in a crash with an innocent party.”

The juvenile was hospitalized with what Travis described as minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

