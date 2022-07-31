BBB Accredited Business
Wrong-way driver killed, 5 others injured in head-on highway crash near Bogalusa

By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A wrong-way driver was killed and five other people injured in a head-on collision late Saturday night (July 30) on a state highway near Bogalusa, authorities said.

The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Kevin Christensen of Mandeville, Louisiana State Police said. Troopers said Christensen got on Louisiana Highway 21 going the wrong direction in the southbound lanes around 10:45 p.m., and his 2000 Toyota Tundra pickup collided head-on with a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee occupied by five people.

State Police said Christensen was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The crash sent the Jeep overturning, but its five occupants were properly restrained and survived the collision. The Jeep’s driver sustained serious injuries, the LSP said, but the injuries to the other four occupants were described as “minor to moderate.”

Toxicology samples were collected from both drivers to determine whether impairment was a factor in the crash, troopers said. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

