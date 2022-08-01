After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #5

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Pads bring out the physicality

There’s definitely a different sound to a training camp practice when the pads come on. That was evident Monday for the Saints. Despite the team only working for about an hour and 45 minutes, there was a different kind of intensity.

DeMario Davis and Smoke Monday both had big hits in practice that wowed the crowd. Tempers even flared with the first real dust-up of camp between Trevor Penning and Payton Turner. It’s unclear exactly what bothered Turner, but the two swatted at each other with Turner even taking a swing at Penning’s helmet. At another point in practice, Taco Charlton appeared to be exchanging some words with Penning.

Penning came in with the reputation as someone who plays with a mean streak. Through one practice, it appears that label is accurate. He plays through the whistle and sometimes that can agitate defenders. Penning embraces that part of his game but also understands that he has still has a long way to go to get better. His work Monday produced a mixed bag of results.

Take Two: Paulson Adebo steals the show

Another day, another stellar practice for second-year cornerback Paulson Adebo. #29 was everywhere for the Saints. During one-on-ones, Adebo was very physical at the line of scrimmage and had two pass break-ups including one against Chris Olave on a nine route. He nearly had another one in the period when he stepped in front of Tre’Quan Smith and tipped the pass. The ball somehow landed in the arms of Smith.

When the team opened the team period, Adebo ran with Jarvis Landry across the field and knocked down away Jameis Winston’s pass.

Through five practices, Adebo been one of the unquestioned stars of camp.

Take Three: Other Top Plays

Landry opened one-on-ones against Adebo and was able to catch a contested ball on a slant but came up limping on the play. He returned later in the period to run an incredible route on Bradley Roby to fake him out on a slant.

Roby knocked a pass away intended for Olave on a comeback.

DaMarcus Fields had his biggest moment of camp after initially getting beat on a nine route by Kevin White, he recovered to make the interception. Video showed White initially caught the ball, but Fields snatched it away from him before he could reel it in.

Winston misfired on a rollout throw to Olave during team. Carl Granderson had a tackle for loss on a run on the very next play.

Winston hit Alvin Kamara on an option route out of the backfield for a nice gain during the second team period. His best throw came on an over route to Adam Trautman for a big gain two plays later.

On the play where Penning and Turner got into it after the whistle, Alontae Taylor broke up an Andy Dalton throw to Olave.

Sixth round pick Jordan Jackson had a tackle for loss on a run play during the final team session.

Justin Evans closed out practice by picking off Ian Book. The ball was well underthrown, but Evans showed great range to get over in time to make the interception.

Take Four: Participation Report

Taysom Hill, Marcus Davenport and Juwan Johnson all did not practice. Rashid Shaheed was working with a trainer off to the side as well.

Tyrann Mathieu missed his fifth consecutive practice as he deals with his personal family matter.

Pete Werner officially passed his physical and did individual drills on Monday.

After a planned off day Saturday, Michael Thomas was back on the field Monday. He only did individual drills but looked fluid running routes yet again.

Take Five: Other Observations

- Kamara’s legal case was pushed back sixty days. It will be interesting to see if Kamara avoids suspension this season should the legal process drag back the 2022 NFL calendar.

- Dennis Allen said the team will be sitting here waiting with open arms when Mathieu is ready to come back. At some point his situation will get resolved, hopefully that happens soon.

- Despite it being a very hot Monday morning, fans still showed up in big numbers. Their presence added another level of energy to a practice.

- Shorter practices have become the norm of this camp. That’s likely by design as they gradually ramp up and look at the bigger picture of the season.

- The team is back in pads Tuesday at 9am.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.