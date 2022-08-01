Banana Boat recalls scalp sunscreen spray for cancer risk

(AP) – The maker of Banana Boat sunscreen is recalling a scalp spray because it contains trace amounts of benzene, a chemical which can cause cancer with repeated exposure.

Edgewell Personal Care Co. says benzene was detected in internal reviews of Banana Boat Hair and Scalp Spray SPF 30.

Three batches of the spray are included in the recall, with lot codes 20016AF, 20084BF and 21139AF.

Edgewell says no other batches and no other Banana Boat products are included in the recall.

The company has directed retailers to remove the spray from their shelves. It’s also offering to reimburse customers who bought the spray.

