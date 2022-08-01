BBB Accredited Business
Boil water advisory issued for portion of New Orleans’ West Bank

A precautionary boil water advistory was issued for a portion of New Orleans' West Bank, the...
A precautionary boil water advistory was issued for a portion of New Orleans' West Bank, the Sewerage and Water Board said Monday (Aug. 1).(New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of New Orleans’ West Bank, the city’s Sewerage and Water Board announced Monday (Aug. 1).

The boil order was issued just before 3 p.m. for an area including:

  • The entire lower coast of Algiers, including English Turn and a portion of Plaquemines Parish Industrial Park
  • The 5300 block of Tullis Drive
  • Tall Timbers Drive from Silver Maple Court to Tullis Drive
  • Silver Maple Court: 3500 to 3700 block
  • Red Cypress Drive: 3700 to 3800 block

Water pressures in this area fell below 20 pounds per square inch (psi) after a contractor broke a 12-inch water main in the 5300 block of Tullis Drive, the S&WB said. Repair efforts are underway, but water sample testing to confirm safe use usually takes at least 24 hours.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.

To sanitize the water in the affected area, bring water to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute. If the water has a flat taste afterward, shake it in a bottle or pour it from one container to another.

The S&WB, in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health, issues boil water advisories out of an abundance of caution for areas where water pressure drops below 20 psi. The concern is that a pressure drop inside a water pipe could allow bacteriological contaminants to enter.

The S&WB will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled. For more information, call 52-WATER (504-529-2837).

