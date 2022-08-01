BBB Accredited Business
Boil water advisory lifted for New Orleans’ West Bank

A precautionary boil water advistory was issued for a portion of New Orleans' West Bank, the...
A precautionary boil water advistory was issued for a portion of New Orleans' West Bank, the Sewerage and Water Board said Monday (Aug. 1).(New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A precautionary boil water advisory for portions of New Orleans’ West Bank was canceled Wednesday morning (Aug. 3), the city’s Sewerage and Water Board announced.

The boil order issued Monday around 3 p.m. was lifted just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, after the Louisiana Department of Health determined through sample testing that the water was safe for consumption.

