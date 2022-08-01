Boil water advisory lifted for New Orleans’ West Bank

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A precautionary boil water advisory for portions of New Orleans’ West Bank was canceled Wednesday morning (Aug. 3), the city’s Sewerage and Water Board announced.

The boil order issued Monday around 3 p.m. was lifted just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, after the Louisiana Department of Health determined through sample testing that the water was safe for consumption.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.