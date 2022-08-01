Bruce: August will live up to its name with a wet 1st week to the month

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - - August is here and will see a wet start to the first week. rain chances will remain above average through Friday.

Expect storms to be with us through the week with some periods bringing the risk for heavy rainfall and street flooding. Through the course of this work week daily rain coverage will be around 60-70%. That means expect a stormy period or two each day at your location. When all is said and done, some models paint rainfall accumulations between 3-6″ by Friday.

Bruce: Deep tropical mositure will continue to build in from the Gulf. Expect numerous passing showers and a few downpours through most of the week. make sure you have the FOX 8 weather app for interactive radar to plan your commutes. pic.twitter.com/62A6VirboJ — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 1, 2022

All of the storms and cloud cover should keep us in the 80s for most daylight hours this week. One ore two days may tough 90 just before the storms pop but generally speaking temperatures remain below normal for the foreseeable future.

The tropics remain quiet but today is August 1st and we know the activity will pick up over the coming weeks. Stay weather aware as peak season gets underway.

