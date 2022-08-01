DA Jason Williams’ Uptown mansion goes on market for $2 million

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Realtors and prospective homebuyers saw a pricey new house hit the New Orleans market Monday (Aug. 1): An Uptown mansion, owned by Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams and his wife Elizabeth, was listed for sale at an asking price of $2 million.

The five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, Victorian-style house originally was built in 1884. Fox 8 is not publishing the address of the 4,961-square foot house because New Orleans police said Monday they still are investigating a reported death threat allegedly made against Williams just 12 days ago.

“Investigation into this (death threat) incident remains active and ongoing,” the NOPD said in a statement. “There are no updates available at this time.”

Police did not answer a question about whether they have been asked to provide any special protection for an open house scheduled at Williams’ residence Wednesday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Williams, who earlier Monday made his first public remarks since being acquitted last week at his federal tax fraud trial, did not take questions from reporters. Nor did he or his spokesman respond to questions later emailed to his office regarding the sale listing of his home.

Records show Williams purchased the Uptown mansion for $1.41 million in March 2019, while still a member of New Orleans’ City Council.

It is unclear how much tax debt Williams owes to the federal government, which said at trial that he underpaid his taxes by $281,837 between the years 2013-17, and accused him of not paying another $273,958 in taxes in 2019, according to a lien filed by the IRS first reported by Fox 8′s Lee Zurik in May.

Williams also must pay the expensive legal team that led his successful trial defense last week: New Orleans lawyer Billy Gibbens and Colorado-based Lisa Wayne, the high-powered attorney who previously negotiated a four-state plea deal for former Saints defensive back Darren Sharper in a blockbuster rape case.

To remain qualified to serve as district attorney, the state constitution requires Williams to remain a resident of Orleans Parish during his term.

