Hannah: Flood risk increases this week with widespread storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A surge of moisture in the region will fuel widespread storm coverage each day through the end of the week.

Heavy rainfall and street flooding will be a concern through Thursday. Each afternoon storm coverage will increase due to daytime heating. Storms will likely taper off in the overnight hours besides the coast.

Temperatures sit below average in the low 90s and high 80s due to the high coverage of rainfall and clouds.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.