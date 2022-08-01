BBB Accredited Business
Hannah: Flood risk increases this week with widespread storms

Surge in moisture and cooler temperatures
Rain chances this week
Rain chances this week
By Hannah Gard
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A surge of moisture in the region will fuel widespread storm coverage each day through the end of the week.

Heavy rainfall and street flooding will be a concern through Thursday. Each afternoon storm coverage will increase due to daytime heating. Storms will likely taper off in the overnight hours besides the coast.

Temperatures sit below average in the low 90s and high 80s due to the high coverage of rainfall and clouds.

