Kentwood man dead after his ex-girlfriend shoots him during an argument

KENTWOOD, La. (WVUE) - A Kentwood man is dead after his ex-girlfriend shoots him during an argument, according to Police Chief Jimmy Travis.

On Sunday (July 24), deputies responded to a call of shots fired on Cecil P Road. When deputies arrived they located a male, identified as 39-year-old Julius White, laying by the back door with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

After extensive life-saving measures were taken by medical personnel, White succumbed to his injuries.

During the investigation, police learned White’s ex-girlfriend, 33-year-old Hannah Pittman shot White during an argument. Pittman had remained on the scene and fully cooperated throughout the investigation.

She was taken into custody and booked into Tangipahoa Parish Jail on one count of negligent homicide and one count of convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

