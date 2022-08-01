Ben Franklin grad fell to his death at abandoned power plant in New Orleans, officials say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old man reportedly fell 50 feet to his death at an abandoned building in New Orleans, according to the NOPD.

Police say the man fell just after 9 p.m. on Fri., July 29 at the Market Street Power Plant in the 1600 block of S. Peters Street. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Anthony Clawson.

Clawson was transported to a local hospital where he later died from blunt force trauma.

Benjamin Franklin High School lists Clawson as a 2022 graduate.

The power plant was originally constructed in 1902 and consists of seven separate buildings. It last produced power in 1973.

In early 2007, Entergy New Orleans sold the plant and surrounding property to Market Street Properties LLC for $10 million.

In September 2015, the plant was sold to developer Joe Jaeger in foreclosure after the proposed development of a residential, retail, and entertainment center never moved forward.

In February 2022, a team of developers landed a deal to invest in the historic structure. Lauricella Land Company, Brian Gibbs Development, and Cypress Equities plan to renovate the existing structure and convert it into a hotel and entertainment venue.

The group, Lauricella, Gibbs, and Cypress, are also part of The River District team that won a bid to develop the vacant land that sits between the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and the Market Street Power Plant.

