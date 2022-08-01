NOFD responds to a second fire at abandoned naval facility in Bywater

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire at the former naval base in the Bywater on Sunday, July 31. This would count as the second fire at the abandoned facility since city officials and the NOPD cleared out and secured the site on July 11.

Some residents in the neighborhood said they are not surprised crime continues on the property.

“It’s a little disheartening to be honest,” said Eric Jensen, owner and brewer of Parleaux Beer Lab in the Bywater. “Obviously we had the sweep a few weeks ago and that’s great. There is active patrol people back there which is great, but obviously, there’s still things happening.”

The gates were wide open at the site as security guards patrolled the property. But just 20 days after city officials, the NOPD and property developers cleared out and re-secured the site, it’s back to its old ways.

“It’s been a sad situation all around ever since the Naval base got turned over to the city. It’s been in a real state of decline,” said Bywater resident Jenny Maldonado.

According to the City’s 911 calls for service data dashboard, police received about 23 calls for service to the abandoned naval facility since July 11. Two of which were fires.

“We do often hear gunshots and things like that over there so that’s obviously stressful,” she said.

Maldonado lives near the site and said she doesn’t feel confident things will improve any time soon.

“It would be nice if something did but you know, we’ve been given the run around on this thing for awhile,” she said. “There are supposedly three security guards over there, but I mean every time I drive by it feels like there’s still traffic coming in and out.”

Residents said they aren’t surprised activity continues behind the gates. And through it all, they’re trying to stay optimistic.

“I think for me as a business owner and someone who loves this neighborhood, I just want to see action happening sooner than later,” said Jensen.

Details of Sunday morning’s fire at the former naval facility are unknown at this time.

The NOFD did not return FOX 8′s calls or requests for more information.

