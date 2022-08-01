BBB Accredited Business
Orleans DA Jason Williams to make first public appearance since acquittal

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams will make his first public appearance Monday (Aug. 1) since being acquitted on all tax fraud charges last week in federal court.

A press conference will be held at 9 a.m. outside of Criminal District Court.

Williams was acquitted of all 10 counts of conspiracy and tax fraud Thursday (July 28), in a dramatic finish to his nine-day trial.

Williams and a crying Burdett rose from their separate defense tables and hugged after the verdicts were read.

The acquittal clears the way for Williams, presumably, to serve out the remaining four-plus years of his term as the city’s top prosecutor through early January 2027, free of the dark cloud of pending criminal charges that had dogged him for more than two years.

Williams’ law partner Nicole Burdett also was found not guilty on the same 10 counts from a June 2020 indictment, when the jury of nine women and three men returned its verdicts after more than 15 hours of deliberations. The verdict was delivered at 1:55 p.m. in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Lance M. Africk.

But Burdett was convicted of four counts -- separately indicted in December 2020 -- which charged that she falsified her own personal tax returns with more than $280,000 in inflated business expenses for the tax years 2014-17. Those felony convictions will cost Burdett her law license and expose her to a possible federal prison term when she is sentenced by Africk on Nov. 30.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

