Unidentified body found in Central City Saturday morning, police say

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A body was reportedly found in someone’s backyard Saturday morning according to NOPD.

Around 9 a.m., a person called the police to report that a decomposing body was found under a blanket in their backyard while they were cleaning.

The incident happened in the 2200 block of Josephine Street.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details are available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

