Unidentified body found in Central City Saturday morning, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A body was reportedly found in someone’s backyard Saturday morning according to NOPD.

Around 9 a.m., a person called the police to report that a decomposing body was found under a blanket in their backyard while they were cleaning.

The incident happened in the 2200 block of Josephine Street.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details are available at this time.

