WANTED: Man abandoned 4-year-old girl in vehicle after crashing while fleeing officers in Kenner, police say

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Police are looking for a man who allegedly left a 4-year-old girl inside of a vehicle after crashing while fleeing from officers.

Kenner Chief of Police Keith Conley says Adarius Hicks, 35, of Metairie, ran through railroad crossing signs and caution signals that were flashing red and fully lowered at the intersection of Kenner Avenue and Filmore Street around 9 p.m. on Sun., July 31.

Police attempted to stop his vehicle, but say Hicks sped up and fled, leading officers on a brief chase.

The chase ended when Hicks’ vehicle crashed into a pole in the 1000 block of South Sibley Street. Hicks reportedly ran away from the scene on foot.

A four-year-old girl was found strapped in a car seat inside the vehicle. She was examined for injuries and released into the custody of a parent, Conley says.

Kenner police are looking for Adarius Hicks, who is accused of abandoning a 4-year-old girl inside of a vehicle after crashing it at the end of a police chase. (KPD)

Police also found Tramadol pills and methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Hicks is wanted for drug possession, resisting an officer, child desertion, and traffic offenses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kenner police at 504-712-2222 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

