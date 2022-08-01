Zack: Storm chances remain high this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entering August we have no tropical concerns and a wetter than normal pattern that will keep our temperatures below normal, that’s a winning forecast in my book.

Expect storms to be with us all week long with some periods bringing the risk for heavy rainfall and street flooding. Through the course of this work week daily rain coverage will be around 60-70%. That means expect a stormy period or two each day at your location. When all is said and done, some models paint rainfall accumulations between 3-6″ by Friday.

All of the storms and cloud cover should keep us in the 80s for most daylight hours this week. One ore two days may tough 90 just before the storms pop but generally speaking temperatures remain below normal for the foreseeable future.

The tropics remain quiet but today is August 1st and we know the activity will pick up over the coming weeks. Stay weather aware as peak season gets underway.

