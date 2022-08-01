BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Zack: Storm chances remain high this week

More storms and clouds keeps highs in the 80s for much of the week
Week Ahead Rain Chances
Week Ahead Rain Chances(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entering August we have no tropical concerns and a wetter than normal pattern that will keep our temperatures below normal, that’s a winning forecast in my book.

Expect storms to be with us all week long with some periods bringing the risk for heavy rainfall and street flooding. Through the course of this work week daily rain coverage will be around 60-70%. That means expect a stormy period or two each day at your location. When all is said and done, some models paint rainfall accumulations between 3-6″ by Friday.

All of the storms and cloud cover should keep us in the 80s for most daylight hours this week. One ore two days may tough 90 just before the storms pop but generally speaking temperatures remain below normal for the foreseeable future.

The tropics remain quiet but today is August 1st and we know the activity will pick up over the coming weeks. Stay weather aware as peak season gets underway.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan sustained fatal injuries when he and his father were shot in Bogalusa on July 27,...
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan killed in Bogalusa double shooting
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Supt. Shaun Ferguson, center, said Tuesday (July 26) it was 'disheartening' that an NOPD...
Ex-NOPD officer explains quitting mid-shift, though Supt. Ferguson calls it ‘disheartening’
JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Zurik Investigations: Drained Pt. 3
ZURIK: New Orleans’ refusal to pay judgments leaves victims suffering

Latest News

Higher rain chances through the first part of the week as an upper low moves past the region.
Nicondra: More showers and storms into the week ahead
Rain chances
Hannah: Summery Sunday before an uptick in rain this week
The high breaks down and an upper low will contribute to more rain for the middle of next week.
Nicondra: Weekend break. Wetter next week.
Rain chances this week
Hannah: Drier start to the weekend