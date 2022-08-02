14-year-old dies over a month after being shot in Bogalusa

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A 14-year-old shot in June has died over a month later after he was taken off of life support Sunday (July 31), according to the Bogalusa Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened Sun., June 26, at the intersection of Main Street and Marshall Richardson Road. Nine 9mm shell casings were found at the scene.

The unidentified victim was shot in the neck. Police say a passerby saw the teen lying on the side of the road and brought him to the hospital.

On Sun., July 31, the victim was taken off of life support and died from his injury.

More: Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan killed in Bogalusa double shooting

Police say details are limited at this time.

“No witnesses to the shooting have come forward, and there is little evidence at this time,” a statement from the Bogalusa Police Department read.

Police say anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 985-732-6238. You may remain anonymous.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.