Appalachia Rises: How to donate toward eastern Kentucky flood relief

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After the devastating flash floods in eastern Kentucky, organizations are coming together to provide the community with ways to donate and help those affected.

In less the 48 hours, parts of Eastern Kentucky received between 8 and 10 1/2 inches of rain creating flash floods that washed away or inundated countless homes and businesses.

On Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll has risen to 35 with dozens of people still unaccounted for.

Below are the two charitable organizations that FOX 8 and fellow sister Gray Television stations are helping to provide assistance to during this time of need.

DONATION LINKS:

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund: The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has created a crisis fund for flood victims.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: ARH is taking monetary donations online.

