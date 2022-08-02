BBB Accredited Business
Ascension Parish Lieutenant to sing national anthem during Saints-Bengals game

By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish law enforcement officer has been chosen to play a huge role in an upcoming New Orleans Saints game.

The Ascension Parish Sherrif’s Office says 1st Lieutenant Mike Brooks will sing the national anthem.

His performance will come during the Saints home game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 16. That game will be week six for the Saints.

Lieutenant Brooks says he auditioned to sing the national anthem for the New Orleans Pelicans several weeks ago. However, he was eventually chosen to sing during the Saints game.

