Bruce: Our wet week rolls on Through Friday

Bruce: Keep the umbrella nearby
Bruce: Keep the umbrella nearby(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This is our wettest week in a while. Each day will feature widespread coverage and heavy downpours for some.

Expect storms, to continue through the afternoon hours on your Today. Rain chances are 70& well above the normal 30-40% for this time of year. This pattern will continue for your Wednesday into Thursday. Heavy downpours will create spotty flooding especially in low lying areas.

Overall 3 to 6 inches of rain is expected between now and Friday over many areas of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi. If it all comes at once, we will see street flooding so be on alert.

Eventually the pattern calms back to normal summer for us by Friday on into next weekend. That means a mixture of heat, humidity and 40% storm chances.

All remains quiet in the tropics.

