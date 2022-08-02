Bruce: Our wet week rolls on Through Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This is our wettest week in a while. Each day will feature widespread coverage and heavy downpours for some.

Expect storms, to continue through the afternoon hours on your Today. Rain chances are 70& well above the normal 30-40% for this time of year. This pattern will continue for your Wednesday into Thursday. Heavy downpours will create spotty flooding especially in low lying areas.

Bruce: Not only today but for most of the week, rain chances remain high as downpours are likely in some areas. Localized flooding could be a concern in low areas. Storms develop in the morning and increase as the day goes on. pic.twitter.com/s4b8dtliPx — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 2, 2022

Overall 3 to 6 inches of rain is expected between now and Friday over many areas of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi. If it all comes at once, we will see street flooding so be on alert.

Eventually the pattern calms back to normal summer for us by Friday on into next weekend. That means a mixture of heat, humidity and 40% storm chances.

All remains quiet in the tropics.

