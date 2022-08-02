BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Former state senator Karen Carter Peterson pleads guilty to federal wire fraud

By Rob Masson
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Louisiana state senator Karen Carter Peterson pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud on Monday (Aug. 1).

Peterson admitted to funneling more than $147,000 in campaign funds into cash that funded a gambling habit, with the help of four friends who cashed checks written by her on campaign accounts for a fee.

Peterson did not stop to speak with reporters after entering her plea in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Sarah Vance. Her defense attorney, Brian Capitelli, said he remained hopeful that Peterson could get less than the possible 20-year prison term she faces when sentenced by Vance on Dec. 7.

“She’s already paid (back) all the money,” Capitelli said. “It’s a matter of where it goes. Money has been paid back to the party and the campaign and she’ll move on.”

Carter admitted to a scheme in which she wrote campaign checks to individuals who cashed them for a fee and turned the cash over to her. She faces the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $250,000. The felony conviction will also prevent her from practicing law in Louisiana.

“This will be deemed a crime of moral turpitude,” Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti said. “She could lose her license permanently, or for a period of time.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan sustained fatal injuries when he and his father were shot in Bogalusa on July 27,...
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan killed in Bogalusa double shooting
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Supt. Shaun Ferguson, center, said Tuesday (July 26) it was 'disheartening' that an NOPD...
Ex-NOPD officer explains quitting mid-shift, though Supt. Ferguson calls it ‘disheartening’
JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Zurik Investigations: Drained Pt. 3
ZURIK: New Orleans’ refusal to pay judgments leaves victims suffering

Latest News

Money.
What is a recession? A financial economics expert weighs in
District Attorney Jason Williams returns to the Orleans Parish criminal courthouse on Monday...
‘This was my pepper spray:’ DA Williams speaks for first time since acquittal in tax fraud conspiracy trial
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Fox 8 has filed a lawsuit against the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board and its executive...
Fox 8 sues New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board, executive director for public records