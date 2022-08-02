BBB Accredited Business
Man shot to death in Harvey, JPSO says

A man was found fatally shot Tuesday (Aug. 2) outside a home in the 1400 block of Pailet Avenue...
A man was found fatally shot Tuesday (Aug. 2) outside a home in the 1400 block of Pailet Avenue in Harvey, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.(Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 2) in Harvey, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim’s identity and age were not immediately disclosed. But deputies responding to a report of a shooting found the victim dead at the scene outside a house in the 1400 block of Pailet Avenue.

Detectives had not yet developed a suspect or motive in the killing, JPSO spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde said.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact the JPSO’s Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

