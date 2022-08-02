Man’s body pulled from water in Pontchartrain Park

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a man’s body was recovered from a body of water in Pontchartrain Park, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police say the man, whose age and identity were not disclosed, was discovered around 7:41 a.m. on Tues., Aug. 2.

The NOPD is investigating the case as an unclassified death.

Details are limited at this time.

The parish coroner will release the victim’s name and cause of death following an autopsy.

