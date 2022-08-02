One year after son’s murder, New Orleans mother still seeks justice, starts non-profit in his name

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nekisha McGlothen remembers vividly the day she got the call no mother wants to hear. Minutes later, she rushed to the hospital to say goodbye to her only son.

Khyron Nellon, 15, was gunned down in the 1600 block of Iberville Street in New Orleans on Aug. 1, 2021. He was with a small group when the shooting happened, and three other wounded victims survived.

“Got the phone call about 6 in the morning saying my son ... something had happened,” McGlothen, a local elementary school teacher, remembered.

She rushed to University Medical Center to say her goodbyes.

“I was able to sit on my son’s bedside and say what I had to say. Everything after was ... a blur,” she said.

Nellon, a student at John Ehret High School, loved to play basketball, McGlothen said.

“He was just a very positive kid. Very caring, very loving,” she said. “I feel (his loss) every day.”

McGlothen said that shortly after, another teenager was arrested for the shooting. But the case has not moved forward in court, as McGlothen awaits a decision from Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams as to whether the juvenile suspect will be tried as an adult.

As she waits on justice, she decided to take her grief and turn it into action.

McGlothen started a non-profit -- K3 Lives -- named after her son’s basketball nickname “K3.”

“I still feel the pain. I still feel sad at times, but I know I can redirect my energy into something positive,” she said. “I’m OK with it, because I know where I’m putting my energy into something that my son would be proud of.”

Her non-profit aims to create positive opportunities for kids to channel their energy, and connect families and communities to local resources.

It’s a mission near and dear to Michael Willis’ heart. Willis, the founder of Helping Other People Endure (HOPE), said many times parents aren’t aware of resources available to them.

“How do we get back to that place of caring and being mindful of your neighbors? We dropped the ball, it happened. But when does it stop?” Willis asked. “It’s easy to point the fingers, you can do that all day. But look in the mirror.”

The two non-profits will team up to hold a “Back to School Family Day” this Saturday (Aug. 6) from 1-4 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Playground in Harvey.

Fox 8 reached out to Williams’ office for more information about Nellon’s case, but did not receive a response.

