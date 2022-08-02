BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Police: Man shot, killed while he and another man were ‘playing’ with gun

Police said the men thought the gun was not loaded.
Police said the men thought the gun was not loaded.(Pixabay)
By Eric Fossell and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A man was shot and killed Monday night in West Virginia while he and another man were playing with a gun, WSAZ reported.

The Charleston Police Department said 22-year-old Dominique Poindexter was shot just after 10:30 p.m.

Officers said Poindexter and the other man were drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana prior to the shooting.

At one point, the men began “playing” with a firearm they thought was unloaded, officers said.

According to police, the other man pointed the gun at Poindexter and pulled the trigger.

Poindexter was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man accused of pulling the trigger immediately called 911. Officers said he has been fully cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan sustained fatal injuries when he and his father were shot in Bogalusa on July 27,...
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan killed in Bogalusa double shooting
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Supt. Shaun Ferguson, center, said Tuesday (July 26) it was 'disheartening' that an NOPD...
Ex-NOPD officer explains quitting mid-shift, though Supt. Ferguson calls it ‘disheartening’
JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Zurik Investigations: Drained Pt. 3
ZURIK: New Orleans’ refusal to pay judgments leaves victims suffering

Latest News

FILE - A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County,...
Authorities: 2 more bodies found within California fire zone
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, right, arrives in Taipei, Taiwan Tuesday night.
US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing
A neighbor's Ring camera captured the moment a man hit the woman with her own car. (WBAL,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man carjacks, runs over Amazon driver
Jessica Porter, communications chair for the Shawnee County, Kansas, Democratic Party,...
Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise