Rain chances stay high

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Low pressure will keep it stormy on Wednesday and likely lasting into Thursday. The highest rain totals will be south of the lake. There is a Level 2 or Slight Risk for flooding from Baton Rouge to New Orleans on Wednesday.

By Friday somewhat drier air will move in for the weekend. That means instead of widespread storms they will be more spotty with more sunshine. The typical mix of sun and storms will likely continue into next week.

