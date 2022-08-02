BBB Accredited Business
Sewerage & Water Board releases some records after FOX 8 lawsuit, refuses other requests

By Lee Zurik and Dannah Sauer
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One day after Fox 8 sued the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board, the agency started releasing public documents we requested months ago.

In the lawsuit filed Monday in Orleans Parish Civil District Court, Fox 8′s attorney accused the board of stonewalling us and refusing to provide records involving how taxpayer money was spent.

On Tuesday, the board started releasing some of the requested records, but gave no reason for the delay.

Among the documents provided Tuesday was Fox 8′s longest-pending request, filed with the agency five months ago in March.

However, three of FOX 8′s requests were closed, with the board saying it won’t hand over the documents, claiming the request is unreasonably burdensome.

Many of those requests stem from our series of “Drained” investigations. Those reports found the board owes millions of dollars in court-ordered judgments and settlements but has refused to pay.

