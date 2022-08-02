BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Heavy storms expected the next few days

Rain could add up to 3 to 6 inches by Friday
7 Day Rain Trend
7 Day Rain Trend(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain and storms will be the weather story through the middle of this week as we’re set to get drenched for a few days.

Expect storms, especially during the afternoon hours on your Tuesday. I’ve bumped rain chances up to a widespread 70% coverage with some of those storms being quite heavy. It’s not only today either, more storms are on the way Wednesday and again Thursday. I do see some potential that the stormy weather could have an earlier onset these days with more of a stalling pattern which may yield a higher flood risk.

Overall 3 to 6 inches of rain is expected between now and Friday over many areas of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi. If it all comes at once, we will see street flooding so be on alert.

Eventually the pattern calms back to normal summer for us by Friday on into next weekend. That means a mixture of heat, humidity and 40% storm chances.

All remains calm in the tropics.

