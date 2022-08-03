After Further Review: Updated Saints roster projection

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With 21 practices and three preseason games scheduled, the Saints have just hit the quarter mark of training camp 2022. Things are certain to change and evolve over the coming days and weeks, but after six practices here is where I believe things stand.

Quarterback (3)

Jameis Winston

Andy Dalton

Ian Book

Still keeping three in this projection, but if numbers get tight elsewhere keeping just two could be an option. Book really needs to string together some quality practices to ensure himself a spot.

Running Back (5)

Alvin Kamara

Mark Ingram

Abram Smith

Dwayne Washington

Adam Prentice

Smith works his way onto this projection after a few nice practices in place of Tony Jones, Jr. This is one group where preseason games can reshape the competition.

Wide Receiver (5)

Michael Thomas

Chris Olave

Jarvis Landry

Deonte Harty

Marquez Callaway

This group looks sharp so far. They even have two young local players that are making plays in Kirk Merritt and Dei’Jan Dixon but may not have a spot due to numbers. I don’t know if the Saints have the luxury of keeping six receivers, thus veteran Tre’Quan Smith is off this projection.

Tight End (4)

Taysom Hill

Adam Trautman

Nick Vannett

Lucas Krull

This is an interesting position group. Juwan Johnson was banged up for a significant stretch. He needs to get back on the field to secure his spot. Undrafted rookie Krull has steadily made plays, while Trautman has had a good camp. Vannett gets back on with his blocking ability. Chris Herndon IV’s signing is intriguing and something to monitor here.

OL (8)

Ryan Ramczyk

Andrus Peat

Cesar Ruiz

Erik McCoy

James Hurst

Landon Young

Calvin Throckmorton

Trevor Penning

This group remains the same. Ethan Greenidge is not on this projection but has been in the program for a while and has gotten some first team reps at guard. If they keep nine linemen, he may have a chance.

Defensive End (5)

Cam Jordan

Payton Turner

Marcus Davenport

Carl Granderson

Tanoh Kpassagnon

Turner had a great start to camp. Davenport is still on PUP but when he returns, this group should have some solid depth.

Defensive Tackle (4)

David Onyemata

Shy Tuttle

Kentavius Street

Malcolm Roach

Keeping these four as the team’s defensive tackles.

Linebacker (6)

DeMario Davis

Pete Werner

Zack Baun

Kaden Elliss

Andrew Dowell

D’Marco Jackson

One name to watch in this group is veteran Eric Wilson, who’s taken advantage of some first team reps with Werner out. Another solid week, and he’s likely on this projection.

Cornerback (5)

Marshon Lattimore

Paulson Adebo

CJ Gardner-Johnson

Bradley Roby

Alontae Taylor

No change here. This group is coming together nicely at camp.

Safety (5)

Tyrann Mathieu

Marcus Maye

PJ Williams

J.T. Gray

Daniel Sorensen

Mathieu returns after missing six practices to deal with a personal family matter. Justin Evans is an intriguing player in this group. After missing the last two seasons, Evans has made a few plays in practice.

Specialists (3)

Wil Lutz

Zach Wood

Blake Gilikin

Lutz and Gillikiin both look ready to go.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.