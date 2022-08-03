After Further Review: Updated Saints roster projection
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With 21 practices and three preseason games scheduled, the Saints have just hit the quarter mark of training camp 2022. Things are certain to change and evolve over the coming days and weeks, but after six practices here is where I believe things stand.
Quarterback (3)
Jameis Winston
Andy Dalton
Ian Book
Still keeping three in this projection, but if numbers get tight elsewhere keeping just two could be an option. Book really needs to string together some quality practices to ensure himself a spot.
Running Back (5)
Alvin Kamara
Mark Ingram
Abram Smith
Dwayne Washington
Adam Prentice
Smith works his way onto this projection after a few nice practices in place of Tony Jones, Jr. This is one group where preseason games can reshape the competition.
Wide Receiver (5)
Michael Thomas
Chris Olave
Jarvis Landry
Deonte Harty
Marquez Callaway
This group looks sharp so far. They even have two young local players that are making plays in Kirk Merritt and Dei’Jan Dixon but may not have a spot due to numbers. I don’t know if the Saints have the luxury of keeping six receivers, thus veteran Tre’Quan Smith is off this projection.
Tight End (4)
Taysom Hill
Adam Trautman
Nick Vannett
Lucas Krull
This is an interesting position group. Juwan Johnson was banged up for a significant stretch. He needs to get back on the field to secure his spot. Undrafted rookie Krull has steadily made plays, while Trautman has had a good camp. Vannett gets back on with his blocking ability. Chris Herndon IV’s signing is intriguing and something to monitor here.
OL (8)
Ryan Ramczyk
Andrus Peat
Cesar Ruiz
Erik McCoy
James Hurst
Landon Young
Calvin Throckmorton
Trevor Penning
This group remains the same. Ethan Greenidge is not on this projection but has been in the program for a while and has gotten some first team reps at guard. If they keep nine linemen, he may have a chance.
Defensive End (5)
Cam Jordan
Payton Turner
Marcus Davenport
Carl Granderson
Tanoh Kpassagnon
Turner had a great start to camp. Davenport is still on PUP but when he returns, this group should have some solid depth.
Defensive Tackle (4)
David Onyemata
Shy Tuttle
Kentavius Street
Malcolm Roach
Keeping these four as the team’s defensive tackles.
Linebacker (6)
DeMario Davis
Pete Werner
Zack Baun
Kaden Elliss
Andrew Dowell
D’Marco Jackson
One name to watch in this group is veteran Eric Wilson, who’s taken advantage of some first team reps with Werner out. Another solid week, and he’s likely on this projection.
Cornerback (5)
Marshon Lattimore
Paulson Adebo
CJ Gardner-Johnson
Bradley Roby
Alontae Taylor
No change here. This group is coming together nicely at camp.
Safety (5)
Tyrann Mathieu
Marcus Maye
PJ Williams
J.T. Gray
Daniel Sorensen
Mathieu returns after missing six practices to deal with a personal family matter. Justin Evans is an intriguing player in this group. After missing the last two seasons, Evans has made a few plays in practice.
Specialists (3)
Wil Lutz
Zach Wood
Blake Gilikin
Lutz and Gillikiin both look ready to go.
