Back to School start dates in our area

Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s that time of year once again. Students are returning and preparing to return to school in the FOX 8 viewing area.
- Hancock County students returned on Mon., Aug. 1.
- Students in St. James Parish Public Schools and Pearl River County start Thurs., Aug. 4.
- St. Bernard, Lafourche, and Washington Parish schools start Fri., Aug. 5.
- St. Tammany, St. Charles, St. John, Plaquemines, and Jefferson Parish schools start on Mon., Aug. 8.
- Terrebonne Parish starts on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
- Tangipahoa Parish starts Thurs., Aug. 11.
