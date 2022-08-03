BBB Accredited Business
Back to School start dates in our area

Back to School
Back to School(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s that time of year once again. Students are returning and preparing to return to school in the FOX 8 viewing area.

  • Hancock County students returned on Mon., Aug. 1.
  • Students in St. James Parish Public Schools and Pearl River County start Thurs., Aug. 4.
  • St. Bernard, Lafourche, and Washington Parish schools start Fri., Aug. 5.
  • St. Tammany, St. Charles, St. John, Plaquemines, and Jefferson Parish schools start on Mon., Aug. 8.  
  • Terrebonne Parish starts on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
  • Tangipahoa Parish starts Thurs., Aug. 11.

Send us your Back to School pictures below or at fox8live.com/pics.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

