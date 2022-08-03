Back to School start dates in our area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s that time of year once again. Students are returning and preparing to return to school in the FOX 8 viewing area.

Hancock County students returned on Mon., Aug. 1.

Students in St. James Parish Public Schools and Pearl River County start Thurs., Aug. 4.

St. Bernard, Lafourche, and Washington Parish schools start Fri., Aug. 5.

St. Tammany, St. Charles, St. John, Plaquemines, and Jefferson Parish schools start on Mon., Aug. 8.

Terrebonne Parish starts on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Tangipahoa Parish starts Thurs., Aug. 11.

