Bruce: More midday spotty storms around

Bruce: Storms for some not much for others
Bruce: Storms for some not much for others(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The pattern has not changed, as a weak low is meandering over southeast Louisiana. It will hold in through late Thursday and slide a bit farther west. Storm chances remain high and temperatures remain below normal as we move our way through the first week of August.

Expect more storms for this afternoon with some of those being downpours that could lead to street flooding. Another 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible through today and into tomorrow as a weak low pressure sits over us. Unlike during “normal” summer, this will yield widespread storm activity earlier in the morning before clouds and lingering showers dominate come afternoon. Highs with all the clouds and rain stay in the 80s.

We have one more wetter than normal day to go for Thursday before things change by the end of the week. I see indications that this weakness in the atmosphere will start to push west into Texas by week’s end leading to a return to normal for us. That means higher heat levels with a chance for mostly afternoon storms. Once we get to Friday and on into the weekend that’s when things transition.

All remains quiet in the tropics at this time.

