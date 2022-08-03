Heart of Louisiana: Lake Bistineau State Park

LAKE BISTINEAU STATE PARK (WVUE) - Relaxing, peaceful and beautiful are a few of the words that come to mind at Lake Bistineau State Park. The Northwest Louisiana lake not far from Bossier City is 27 square miles of calm water and Cypress trees draped with moss.

To really experience this state park, you have to get out on the lake. You can rent a canoe or kayak and explore several miles of trails on the water. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

