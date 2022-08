(CNN) – Nothing marks the end of summer like the return of pumpkin spice – lattes, cinnamon rolls, beer, you name it.

Now, another company is getting back in on the fun weeks ahead of the fall season.

After a five-year hiatus, Oreo’s pumpkin spice sandwich cookies are returning.

The limited-edition cookie hits shelves Aug. 15.

