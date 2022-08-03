BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Trump ally Navarro sued for alleged unofficial email account

FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, on Aug. 14, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department filed suit Wednesday against Peter Navarro, claiming the former adviser to Donald Trump used an unofficial email account while working in the White House and wrongfully retained presidential records.

The lawsuit in federal court in Washington claims Navarro used at least one “non-official” email account — a ProtonMail account — to send and receive emails. The legal action comes just weeks after Navarro was indicted on criminal charges after refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The civil cases alleges that by using the unofficial email account, Navarro failed to turn over presidential records to the National Archives and Records Administration.

The Justice Department is asking a federal judge for an order “authorizing the recovery of any Presidential records in the possession, custody, and/or control of Mr. Navarro.” The suit also seeks unspecified damages.

“Mr. Navarro is wrongfully retaining Presidential records that are the property of the United States, and which constitute part of the permanent historical record of the prior administration,” the suit states.

A lawyer representing Navarro in the criminal case did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment about the civil case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan sustained fatal injuries when he and his father were shot in Bogalusa on July 27,...
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan killed in Bogalusa double shooting
Supt. Shaun Ferguson, center, said Tuesday (July 26) it was 'disheartening' that an NOPD...
Ex-NOPD officer explains quitting mid-shift, though Supt. Ferguson calls it ‘disheartening’
JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Zurik Investigations: Drained Pt. 3
ZURIK: New Orleans’ refusal to pay judgments leaves victims suffering

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice...
NFL appeals 6-game suspension for Browns quarterback Watson
Gayle Benson's New Orleans Saints franchise gained 16 percent in valuation since 2021 to a...
Saints’ franchise value rises 16 percent to $3.26 billion, report says
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’
Phil Mickelson lines up a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Bedminster...
Mickelson, others sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash