Tyrann Mathieu returns to training camp after one-week absence

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu reported for training camp and was practicing Wednesday after initially being excused to attend to what the team described as a personal matter.

Mathieu returned Wednesday after he missed the first six practices of camp.

The offseason addition of Mathieu to the Saints’ secondary was met with much fanfare in New Orleans, where Mathieu grew up and played in high school before starring in college at LSU. The 30-year-old, nine-year NFL veteran agreed to a three-year, $33 million free-agent contract with the Saints in early May.

New Orleans Saints free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) catches during an NFL football practice in...
New Orleans Saints free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) catches during an NFL football practice in Metairie, La., Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)

Mathieu was raised by his grandparents in New Orleans, then became a star football player and track athlete for St. Augustine High School.

