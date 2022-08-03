BBB Accredited Business
Woman arrested, other suspects sought after gunfire erupts in Seventh Ward

A man was shot and a woman struck by a fleeing car Tuesday night (Aug. 2) near North Prieur and Touro streets in the Seventh Ward, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was arrested Tuesday night (Aug. 2) after a violent incident in the Seventh Ward left one man shot and another woman hospitalized after she was struck by a fleeing car, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said the shooting occurred around 7:13 p.m. near North Prieur and Touro Streets. A nearby officer saw armed suspects fleeing the scene in two vehicles.

One adult woman, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, was arrested after a short, authorized police chase ended at the intersection of North Broad Street and Esplanade Avenue. The suspects in the second vehicle remained at large.

Police said one man later arrived at Tulane University hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound sustained in the incident. Another woman was taken to University Medical Center for treatment of injuries the NOPD said were “consistent with being struck by a vehicle.”

Neither person’s condition was disclosed by police.

A second vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident later was recovered in the 1900 block of North Rocheblave Street.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the NOPD’s Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6050 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

