Zack: Stormy pattern continues for now

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storm chances remain high and temperatures remain below normal as we move our way through the first week of August.

Expect more storms for today with some of those being downpours that could lead to street flooding. Another 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible through today and into tomorrow as a weak low pressure sits over us. Unlike during “normal” summer, this will yield widespread storm activity earlier in the morning before clouds and lingering showers dominate come afternoon. Highs with all the clouds and rain stay in the 80s.

We have one more wetter than normal day to go for Thursday before things change by the end of the week. I see indications that this weakness in the atmosphere will start to push west into Texas by week’s end leading to a return to normal for us. That means higher heat levels with a chance for mostly afternoon storms. Once we get to Friday and on into the weekend that’s when things transition.

All remains quiet in the tropics at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.