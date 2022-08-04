BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

‘An ambush to kill cops’: Sheriff says deputies lured to neighborhood by unfounded 911 call

A sheriff in South Carolina says deputies were shot at during an ambush attack on Wednesday. (Source: WIS)
By WIS Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina are investigating an incident they are calling an ambush involving several deputies responding to an emergency call.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said deputies were called to a Carriage Oaks neighborhood at about 5:30 a.m. after a man had called 911 saying he heard a woman screaming for help.

WIS reports three deputies arrived at the scene and went to the address given by the caller and a woman met them. However, she told deputies that nothing was wrong.

Sheriff Lott said as the deputies were leaving, gunshots rang out, with a round going through the passenger window and hitting the dashboard of one of the officer’s vehicles.

Deputy Joseph Shannonhouse said shattered glass hit his eyes and face. He was able to make a U-turn and get away.

According to the sheriff, more than 15 more shots were fired at the deputies who called for assistance.

When help arrived, investigators said they found a man dead in the house next door to the original address given by the 911 caller. Lott said it is believed that the man committed suicide, as the deputies at the scene never returned fire and didn’t see the attacker at the time of the shooting.

Lott identified the man as 25-year-old Frederic Westfall. He was found with tactical gear and an assault rifle. Lott called the attack “an ambush to kill cops.”

Currently, investigators said they are still working on a motive for the shooting.

Officials said Deputy Shannonhouse was treated at an area hospital and expected to survive his injuries sustained in the incident.

“We are very lucky we didn’t have an officer killed,” Lott said. “These deputies have a dangerous job, and I am thankful they were able to go home to their families.”

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan sustained fatal injuries when he and his father were shot in Bogalusa on July 27,...
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan killed in Bogalusa double shooting
Supt. Shaun Ferguson, center, said Tuesday (July 26) it was 'disheartening' that an NOPD...
Ex-NOPD officer explains quitting mid-shift, though Supt. Ferguson calls it ‘disheartening’
JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Zurik Investigations: Drained Pt. 3
ZURIK: New Orleans’ refusal to pay judgments leaves victims suffering

Latest News

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, thanking Rep. Nancy Pelosi for her decades of support for the...
After Taiwan, Pelosi in S. Korea to meet political leaders
Kenner I-10 flyover
I-10 flyover to MSY delayed until 2023
La. students and schools improve on 2021-22 LEAP tests
july homicide drop
NOPD reports a 55% drop in homicides for the month of July; year to date still up