Bruce: Tropical downpours for some; slightly decreased forecast for tropical storms/hurricanes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another day of spotty heavy downpours for some that could cause lowland flooding. For others little to no rain. It all depends on location.

Expect storms again today as we have another 70% rain coverage in the forecast. These storms do come in the form of downpours so street flooding is possible at any point. Highs will stay in the 80s today which would make it three days in a row of temperatures remaining below the 90 degree mark.

For Friday on into the weekend I do see a small decrease in our rain coverage each day with more heat coming back. Highs will once again jump back into the low 90s with around a 40% daily storm chance. These will be the hit or miss variety thunderstorms which can still yield heavy rains.

Next week all eyes will turn to a front dropping down from the north. It likely doesn’t make it all the way to us but it should pop some extra storms in the long range forecast by mid next week.

In the tropics all is quiet as Colorado State and NOAA decreased their annual forecast of named storms down a tad. I personally don’t like these predictions. I like to watch each storm as it develops and track its progress. . All it takes is 1.

New Colorado State hurricane update is in. Above the average of 14 named storms, now 18 but lower than the early prediction of 20 named storms. Reason is stable but still above average water temps, extended shear with upper lows. Saharan dust is thicker longer lasting for now/. pic.twitter.com/1rqYHlE0h7 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 4, 2022

