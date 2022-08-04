Buku Fest won’t return in 2023, organizers say

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Producers for the Buku Art + Music Project say they’re pulling the plug, for now. Organizers announced the festival will not return in 2023.

In an official statement, organizers said, “times are changing… and the current model of BUKU needs to take a break.”

“For a myriad of reasons, we’ve decided that the festival will not take place in March 2023,” the statement continues. “We don’t know exactly what the future will look like – and that’s okay as there is freedom in the unknown-- but we know that we will gather again someday, in some form, bursting with creativity and purpose.”

See the full statement from organizers below:

Hey BUKREWE – It’s time for a change… From day one, BUKU was created to be something different… a gritty yet colorful event celebrating the progressive subculture of New Orleans. It became a homecoming for the most amazing bunch of beautiful weirdos ever assembled and in 10 years we accomplished exactly what we set out to do: we created a community… a community that truly matters. But times are changing… and the current model of BUKU needs to take a break. For a myriad of reasons, we’ve decided that the festival will not take place in March 2023. We don’t know exactly what the future will look like – and that’s okay as there is freedom in the unknown-- but we know that we will gather again someday, in some form, bursting with creativity and purpose. To our BUKREWE, including the fans, staff, vendors, local artists, and the City of New Orleans: we adore you. The DMs and emails we’ve gotten over the years say it all… you got engaged at BUKU, you met all of your friends at BUKU, you were encouraged to start a business at BUKU, BUKU was your last show before going into active duty, you fell in love at BUKU, you raged at BUKU, and you connected with a community free of judgment and full of encouragement at BUKU. This isn’t “goodbye” – this is “see y’all down the road.” Until then, keep the BUKU spirit alive, keep visiting New Orleans, keep creating, and keep loving big. XO BUKU FOREVER

The 2022 festival featured headlining sets from Grammy award-winning artist and fashion icon Tyler, the Creator, Australian psychedelic rock band Tame Impala, and three of electronic music’s most highly regarded performers Porter Robinson, Rezz and Alison Wonderland.

Several New Orleans standouts also grabbed the spotlight on Buku Fest stages including rapper Rob49, New Orleans-based artist collective GLBL WRMNG and DJ ANTWIGADEE!.

The festival marked BUKU Fest’s 10th anniversary and the first show back since 2019. The diverse and eclectic festival is known for showcasing artists in hip-hop, EDM, R&B and the indie music scenes.

In 2020, the BUKU Music + Art Project was one of the first festivals to fall victim to the pandemic.

A spokesperson with the festival said organizers aren’t taking interviews at this time but will provide any updates on the future of Buku Fest as they are announced.

