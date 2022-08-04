BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Child Care P-EBT available

P-EBT Louisiana
P-EBT Louisiana(Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services)
By WAFB staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pandemic EBT benefits will be issued to eligible children ages 0-5.

The La. Department of Children and Family Services announced Thursday, Aug. 4, that families on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can receive P-EBT benefits for their children ages 0-5.

Children must have also lived in or attended child care in areas where facilities were closed or operating with reduced hours, according to DCFS.

According to DCFS, eligible families will receive $22.45 per eligible month between August-December 2021; $27.14 per eligible month between January-May 2022; $195 for June 2022; and $196 for July 2022.

Benefits for the Child Care P-EBT program will begin being issued in the fall, according to DCFS.

Back in July, DCFS announced eligible children in K-12 schools could receive summer P-EBT benefits.

RELATED: Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits

More information about the P-EBT program can be found HERE.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan sustained fatal injuries when he and his father were shot in Bogalusa on July 27,...
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan killed in Bogalusa double shooting
JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
From left, Colorado-based defense attorney Lisa Wayne and her client, Orleans Parish District...
DA Jason Williams’ Uptown mansion goes on market for $2 million
Zurik Investigations: Drained Pt. 3
ZURIK: New Orleans’ refusal to pay judgments leaves victims suffering
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges

Latest News

Lake water waves generic
Houma man arrested in possession of too many sharks, meth in Oyster Bayou, LDWF says
Tulane opens against UMass.
Tulane looks for bounce back season in 2022
Arsenio Wells was sentenced to 55 years in prison for stealing a car with no gas in it.
‘Habitual offender’ sentenced to 55 years after stealing car with no gas in it
US Coast Guard
Coast Guard responds to oil discharge near Bayou Sorrel; no impact to wildlife
NOLA-PS Supt. Dr. Avis Williams
NOLA-PS Supt. Dr. Avis Williams