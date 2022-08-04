BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Chris Stapleton shares special moment with 6-year-old superfan while shopping at Walmart

Country music superstar Chris Stapleton makes a 6-year-old girl's day with a special meeting...
Country music superstar Chris Stapleton makes a 6-year-old girl's day with a special meeting while shopping at Walmart.(Courtney Crider)
By Melissa Ratliff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A mother-daughter stop at a retail store became more than just a typical shopping trip.

Courtney Crider said it started like a regular trip to Walmart with her 6-year-old daughter, Etta, but things quickly changed with they ran into country music superstar Chris Stapleton.

WYMT reports Stapleton, a Johnson County native, has been spotted all over Eastern Kentucky helping residents with flood relief efforts and was at Walmart getting supplies.

Crider said the surprise encounter was incredibly meaningful, as her daughter has autism, and sometimes the only thing that calms her down when overstimulated is Stapleton’s music.

According to Crider, she took Etta to meet Stapleton and explained to him what his music meant to her, and it didn’t take long for Etta to recognize her favorite singer.

“At first, Etta was really all about his beard and face because she is a sensory seeker. But after I told her that it was him, it was like it clicked, and she got starstruck,” Crider said. “She was giddy and laughing.”

Crider hopes that one day he’ll sing just for Etta.

“It was so special. Etta has a handful of things she really loves, and her family and Chris Stapleton are both on that list,” Crider said.

Copyright 2022 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan sustained fatal injuries when he and his father were shot in Bogalusa on July 27,...
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan killed in Bogalusa double shooting
Supt. Shaun Ferguson, center, said Tuesday (July 26) it was 'disheartening' that an NOPD...
Ex-NOPD officer explains quitting mid-shift, though Supt. Ferguson calls it ‘disheartening’
JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Zurik Investigations: Drained Pt. 3
ZURIK: New Orleans’ refusal to pay judgments leaves victims suffering

Latest News

Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’
FILE - Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, left, Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde,...
Senate backs Finland, Sweden for NATO 95-1, rebuking Russia
Washington lawmakers remember Indiana congresswoman
Washington lawmakers remember Indiana congresswoman
Mitchell Robinson (left) and Whitney Ard (right).
Mother blamed in toddler’s overdose death will remain jailed