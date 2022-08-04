BBB Accredited Business
Former LSU, current Auburn QB T.J. Finley arrested by Auburn police

T.J. Finley (mugshot).
T.J. Finley (mugshot).(Lee County Sheriff’s Office)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - Former LSU and Ponchatoula High School quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 4, by the Auburn Police Department.

Finley is accused of attempting to elude police. He was at Lee County Detention Facility but has since been released.

An Auburn Athletics spokesperson said they were “aware of the situation” but did not provide any additional details on the arrest.

Auburn’s football players are set to report for fall camp on Thursday, Aug. 4, with head coach Bryan Harsin set to talk with the media around 3:15 p.m.

Finley recently signed an NIL deal with Amazon, becoming the first college player to do so. He is expected to be in a quarterback battle with former Texas A&M QB Zach Calzada.

