BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Houma man arrested in possession of too many sharks and meth in Oyster Bayou, LDWF says

Lake water waves generic
Lake water waves generic(WILX)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Houma man was arrested for allegedly catching too many sharks and having meth in his possession, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Agents say Anouda Lirette, 44, was taken into custody on July 26 in Oyster Bayou, south of Lost Lake in Terrebonne Parish. Officials say he was in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, as well as an undersized shark.

Agents allegedly saw Lirette throw another shark overboard because he was over the limit.

He was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Jail. He faces Over $5,500 in fines and two years in jail.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan sustained fatal injuries when he and his father were shot in Bogalusa on July 27,...
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan killed in Bogalusa double shooting
JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
From left, Colorado-based defense attorney Lisa Wayne and her client, Orleans Parish District...
DA Jason Williams’ Uptown mansion goes on market for $2 million
Zurik Investigations: Drained Pt. 3
ZURIK: New Orleans’ refusal to pay judgments leaves victims suffering
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges

Latest News

Tulane opens against UMass.
Tulane looks for bounce back season in 2022
Arsenio Wells was sentenced to 55 years in prison for stealing a car with no gas in it.
Man sentenced to 55 years for stealing car with no gas in it
US Coast Guard
Coast Guard responds to oil discharge near Bayou Sorrel; no impact to wildlife
NOLA-PS Supt. Dr. Avis Williams
NOLA-PS Supt. Dr. Avis Williams