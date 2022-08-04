BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Juvenile suspect arrested after a high-speed chase with ATV that injured a Slidell officer

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police have arrested a juvenile suspect responsible for leading officers on a high-speed chase and left one officer injured Wednesday (Aug. 3).

The suspect was identified late last night, and warrants were issued for his arrest. Around 3 p.m. the juvenile was placed under arrest and booked with aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway, reckless operation of an off-road vehicle, negligent injuring and operating an off-road vehicle on a public roadway.

Around 5:30 p.m., a Slidell Police officer observed a blue Can-Am Maverick X3 driving recklessly through Fremaux Town Center running vehicles off the road and traveling at a high speed of 80 miles per hour.

As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver fled, leading multiple Slidell Police officers on a chase through the city.

The suspect was able to elude officers by taking his vehicle off-road along a levee near Oak Harbor and cut through to Interstate 10. Officers ultimately lost sight of the off-road vehicle.

During the chase, an officer was involved in a crash, resulting in the officer having to go to a local hospital. The extent of the officer’s injuries were not immediately available at the time of this release; however, are minor in nature and not life-threatening.

The suspect is identified as a light-skinned, African American male, in his late teens – early 20′s, with short dreadlock style hair. Slidell Police believe the suspect lives in the Slidell area.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call Slidell Police at 985-643-3131 (option 9) or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan sustained fatal injuries when he and his father were shot in Bogalusa on July 27,...
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan killed in Bogalusa double shooting
JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
From left, Colorado-based defense attorney Lisa Wayne and her client, Orleans Parish District...
DA Jason Williams’ Uptown mansion goes on market for $2 million
Zurik Investigations: Drained Pt. 3
ZURIK: New Orleans’ refusal to pay judgments leaves victims suffering
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges

Latest News

The 2022 festival marks BUKU Fest’s 10th anniversary and the first show back since 2019. The...
Buku Fest won’t return in 2023, organizers say
Higher rain chances next week
Deep summer pattern continues
Houma man arrested in possession of too many sharks, meth in Oyster Bayou, LDWF says
Tulane opens against UMass.
Tulane looks for bounce back season in 2022
Arsenio Wells was sentenced to 55 years in prison for stealing a car with no gas in it.
‘Habitual offender’ sentenced to 55 years after stealing car with no gas in it