Juvenile suspect arrested after a high-speed chase with ATV that injured a Slidell officer

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police have arrested a juvenile suspect responsible for leading officers on a high-speed chase and left one officer injured Wednesday (Aug. 3).

The suspect was identified late last night, and warrants were issued for his arrest. Around 3 p.m. the juvenile was placed under arrest and booked with aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway, reckless operation of an off-road vehicle, negligent injuring and operating an off-road vehicle on a public roadway.

Around 5:30 p.m., a Slidell Police officer observed a blue Can-Am Maverick X3 driving recklessly through Fremaux Town Center running vehicles off the road and traveling at a high speed of 80 miles per hour.

As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver fled, leading multiple Slidell Police officers on a chase through the city.

The suspect was able to elude officers by taking his vehicle off-road along a levee near Oak Harbor and cut through to Interstate 10. Officers ultimately lost sight of the off-road vehicle.

During the chase, an officer was involved in a crash, resulting in the officer having to go to a local hospital. The extent of the officer’s injuries were not immediately available at the time of this release; however, are minor in nature and not life-threatening.

The suspect is identified as a light-skinned, African American male, in his late teens – early 20′s, with short dreadlock style hair. Slidell Police believe the suspect lives in the Slidell area.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call Slidell Police at 985-643-3131 (option 9) or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

