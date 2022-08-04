BBB Accredited Business
Man sentenced to 55 years for stealing car with no gas in it

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans man will spend 55 years in prison for stealing someone’s car with no gas in it, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office.

Police in Slidell say Arsenio Wells, 32, waved a gun at a man who was trying to pump gas at the Shell station on Old Spanish Trail on Thurs., Dec. 23.

Wells fled on I-10 in the victim’s Nissan Altima but was spotted by officers fueling up in the stolen vehicle at a gas station on Bullard Avenue in New Orleans East. Police say he sped off again, this time crashing the vehicle on Read Boulevard after a high-speed chase. After fleeing that scene on foot, authorities say Wells was captured and taken to jail.

Arsenio Wells was sentenced to 55 years in prison for stealing a car with no gas in it.
Arsenio Wells was sentenced to 55 years in prison for stealing a car with no gas in it.(22nd JDC)

DA Montgomery says Wells pleaded guilty as charged on Aug. 1. The next day, Wells was sentenced by District Judge Scott Gardner to 55 years in prison for armed robbery, 40 years for carjacking, and 20 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently with each other without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

