New hurricane forecast lowers numbers for the season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new update from Dr. Phil Klotzbach with Colorado State University has lowered the number of named storms expected this hurricane season.

The latest outlook calls for 18 named storms, 8 hurricanes and 4 major storms. This is down from the preseason outlook of 20, 10 and 5.

Technically 18 named storms includes the three that have already formed so we would expect 15 more named storms to form. An average season has 14 named storms so this would still go down as an above-normal year.

August update on hurricane season from Colorado State shows numbers a bit lower...still an above-normal season. Hints are there that something isn't right this year but August 20th starts peak season. We will see... #lawx @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/euj4xZEhG9 — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) August 4, 2022

Lately water temperatures across the Atlantic Basin have cooled some which will help limit the amount of energy for storm formation.

