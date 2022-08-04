New hurricane forecast lowers numbers for the season
An above-normal season is still expected
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new update from Dr. Phil Klotzbach with Colorado State University has lowered the number of named storms expected this hurricane season.
The latest outlook calls for 18 named storms, 8 hurricanes and 4 major storms. This is down from the preseason outlook of 20, 10 and 5.
Technically 18 named storms includes the three that have already formed so we would expect 15 more named storms to form. An average season has 14 named storms so this would still go down as an above-normal year.
Lately water temperatures across the Atlantic Basin have cooled some which will help limit the amount of energy for storm formation.
