BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

New hurricane forecast lowers numbers for the season

An above-normal season is still expected
By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new update from Dr. Phil Klotzbach with Colorado State University has lowered the number of named storms expected this hurricane season.

The latest outlook calls for 18 named storms, 8 hurricanes and 4 major storms. This is down from the preseason outlook of 20, 10 and 5.

Technically 18 named storms includes the three that have already formed so we would expect 15 more named storms to form. An average season has 14 named storms so this would still go down as an above-normal year.

Lately water temperatures across the Atlantic Basin have cooled some which will help limit the amount of energy for storm formation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan sustained fatal injuries when he and his father were shot in Bogalusa on July 27,...
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan killed in Bogalusa double shooting
JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
From left, Colorado-based defense attorney Lisa Wayne and her client, Orleans Parish District...
DA Jason Williams’ Uptown mansion goes on market for $2 million
Zurik Investigations: Drained Pt. 3
ZURIK: New Orleans’ refusal to pay judgments leaves victims suffering
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges

Latest News

Morning forecast for Thurs., Aug. 4
Morning forecast for Thurs., Aug. 4
Next 3 Days
Zack: More storm chances to round out the week
Less rain this weekend
Storms around Thursday
Bruce: Storms for some not much for others
Bruce: More midday spotty storms around